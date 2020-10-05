2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and three injured in a hit-and-run militant attack in Srinagar outskirts on Monday afternoon. This is the third attack on security forces on the Srinagar- Anantnag highway in the last over two months.

Senior police officials said that at least two militants fired on a road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF 110 Battalion near Kandizal Bridge.

The officials said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the attack and all of them were evacuated to the Army’s 92-Base hospital. Two of them were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The slain personnel were identified as constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devendra Kumar Tripathi. The three injured personnel – ASI Gorakh Nath, constable Kirgain and constable James – were stated to be stable.

CRPF spokesman said that their road opening teams remain deployed on Kandizal Bridge where the attack took place. “Five men were injured in the attack, two of them critically,” he said here. “They later succumbed to their injuries.”

Soon after the attack columns of 50 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned the area and carried out searches. However no one was arrested.

A senior police officer who visited the spot said that the attack on CRPF took place when they were preparing for lunch.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that two militants on a bike opened fire with an AK-47 rifle. “Our jawans also retaliated. Our men were injured in the cross firing. However, the attackers managed to escape,” he said adding that police have identified the attackers.

The IGP said that they will track the militants soon. “Our men also exercised restraint as the area was witnessing heavy traffic,” he said.

The attack created panic in the area and traffic on the Srinagar-Anantnag highway remained disrupted for some time.

Monday’s attack was fourth on the highway over the last two months.

On September 21, militants had opened fire on CRPF men on the Nowgam-Bypass road.

On August 14, two policemen were killed in an attack near Nowgam.

On August 30, militants opened fire on a check-post at Pantha Chowk, following which the security forces chased them and killed three militants in an encounter.