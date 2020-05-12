Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:22 AM

2 CRPF officers commit suicide in Anantnag, Srinagar

Two officers of the paramilitary CRPF committed suicide in Kashmir today.

Police said that CRPF sub-inspector Fateh Singh hailing from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shot himself dead with his service rifle at his Battalion headquarters in Mattan area. The deceased, according to police, left a suicide note.

“I am afraid I may have Corona,” the suicide note read, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and investigations taken up.

Police said that sample of the CRPF officer has now been taken for COVID19 test.

In Srinagar city, an assistant sub-inspector of CRPF identified as Bangali Babu ended his life.

Police said that the ASI of 49th battalion shot himself dead in the wee hours on Tuesday. Babu was a resident of Gawalior. “We are investigating,” police said.

