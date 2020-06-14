Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 12:26 AM

2 CUK staffers test positive

Representational Pic
The Central University of Kashmir has asked its staff to take precautions and follow the SOP for COVID19 after two of its members tested positive.

Sources said what raised a concern among the staff was that the authorities didn’t take appropriate measures and reportedly carried with certain activities including some recruitment process and a few meetings. Sources in the CUK said that no thermal scanning machine was used at the entrance despite the employees belonging to different districts of the valley and coming even from Red Zones.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj Ahmed said that all precautionary measure are being taken as per the SOP.

