2-day curfew in Srinagar from today

The government today said that restrictions/curfew shall remain imposed in Srinagar district for two days— Tuesday and Wednesday— even as the lockdown restrictions have been extended till August 8.

Citing a report by police apprehending violence ahead of first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 which was scrapped by the central government last year, the government announced curfew in Srinagar district for two days with immediate effect.

District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said: “Senior superintendent of police, Srinagar has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5 August 2020 as black day.”

He said there are specific inputs about violent protests which could endanger the public life and property. “In view of restrictions, aimed at COVID-19 containment, already in place, the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited to avoid spread particularly in wake of recent spike. Thus any such mass gathering would be detrimental to efforts related to COVID-19 containment as well.

“Therefore, after having considered the material facts in report and examining the situation in backdrop of prevailing factors, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement/curfew in territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar,” reads the order.

The order said that medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with pass/Valid Cards shall be exempted from above restrictions. “Additional Deputy Commissioner (Adm), Srinagar shall deploy one Magistrate each to coordinate implementation in each Police Stations jurisdictions,” it said.

“These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020.”

The order added that the “restrictions previously ordered vide this office order dated 31st July 2020 on account of Covid-19 shall continue thereafter till 8th August unless revised earlier.”