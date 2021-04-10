2-day wet spell from Apr 15: MeT

The Meteorological Department has predicted a two-day wet spell from April 15 across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per MeT department forecast, fairly widespread rainfall is likely to lash Kashmir on April 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department data said minimum temperature in summer capital Srinagar settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 21.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Saturday. Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 21.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Saturday. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of 0.7 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 18.9 degrees maximum temperature on Saturday. Kokernag recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 20.5 degrees on Saturday. Kupwara recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 23.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 11.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.