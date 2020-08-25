2-day wet spell in Kashmir from today

The Meteorological Department has predicted a 72-hour long wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir from tonight while issuing an alert on “risk of flash floods and landslides” especially in Jammu division.

As per a weather advisory issued by MeT department, “widespread moderate rainfall” is likely across J&K for 72 hours beginning Tuesday night.

“Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kashmir division on August 26, 27,” the advisory said. “Scattered light

to moderate rain is also expected in Ladakh during this period. The wet spell is likely to reduce the rainfall deficit witnessed in J&K and Ladakh this year.”

The inclement weather “may lead to disruption of traffic on 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass,”

Meanwhile, an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission’s official flood forecast said: “Flash flood guidance issued by IMD will remain valid for six hours from 5:30 am on Wednesday in J&K.”

There is a moderate threat over some watersheds and neighbourhood areas of Poonch, Reasi, Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir subdivision, the CWC advisory reads.

Hot weather conditions are prevailing in the Valley for last few weeks. Srinagar witnessed its highest ever day temperature of August recorded in the last 39 years, on August 17 at 35.7 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the summer capital recorded 32.9 degree Celsius.

It may be recalled that Jammu & Kashmir recorded 54 per cent deficit rainfall between June 1 and August 17.