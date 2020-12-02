2-day wet spell likely from Dec 7: MeT

J&K is likely to witness a two-day wet spell from December 7, while a light snowfall is expected in the higher reaches during the intervening night of December 4 and 5, the Meteorological Department said.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that the plains are likely to receive a light spell of snowfall and rains, while the higher reaches of the Valley and Ladakh are expected to receive light to moderate snowfall between December 7 and 8.

He said the weather was expected to remain dry till December 6. However, during the intervening night of December 4 and 5, “weather will remain cloudy with light snowfall likely in the higher reaches of the Valley and Ladakh”.

Lotus said that “no significant change in the present temperature” was expected during the next few days. He said that fog during morning and evening may continue for the next few days.

Meanwhile, night temperatures in the Valley dropped below the freezing point on Tuesday night. Summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 1 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 1.4 degrees on Tuesday night. Pahalgam which recorded minus 2.3 degrees was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. Leh recorded minus 7 and Kargil minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

HIGHWAY:

Meanwhile, the J&K Public Works Department has issued an order restricting vehicular movement on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National highway on next four Fridays falling between December 4 and 25.

In connection with the maintenance of the highway, the vehicular movement shall be restricted on the highway on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Fridays).

The traffic police have been asked to advise the people not to undertake journeys on the highway on Fridays till December 25.

Meanwhile, as per an advisory of the traffic department: “One-way Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Thursday subject to fair weather