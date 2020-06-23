2 deaths take COVID19 toll to 87

Two people died of COVID19 in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the fatality attributed to the respiratory virus to 87 in J&K.

A 58-year old woman died at Chest Diseases Hospital before midnight on Monday. Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said the patient was shifted to CD Hospital from SMHS Hospital after 11 pm on Monday. “She died within half an hour,” he said, adding that the patient had been put on a ventilator at SMHS Hospital. “She was in a critical state when she was shifted here,” he said.

Dr Tak said the patient was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia in both lungs and was a

known case of diabetes and hypertension. “She had tested positive yesterday while she was at SMHS Hospital, he said. The deceased was a resident of Natipora Srinagar.

A senior doctor said the patient was on ventilator at SMHS Hospital but was shifted to CD Hospital, a designated COVID19 facility. He said as per Government directive, all COVID19 positive cases detected in GMC Srinagar hospitals, including SMHS Hospital, irrespective of their disease profile, are to be shifted to CD Hospital.

Dr Asif Drabu, nodal officer COVID19 at SMHS Hospital, said the patient was intubated and shifted to CD Hospital in a critical care ambulance. “The patient was shifted as per protocol, and with trained staff to assist her ventilation while being shifted,” he said.

Many doctors have expressed concern over shifting of critically sick patients undergoing treatment for an underlying disease to CD Hospital. “They cannot be deprived of life saving treatment because they tested positive for a viral infection,” a senior doctor said.

An 85-year old man from Kulgam died at SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. He said the patient had been admitted on 5 June as a case of ‘complete heart block’ with hypertension. “He was on temporary pacemaker and died Monday morning around 8 am.”