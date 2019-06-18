2 die in Lidder raft capsize

Two persons died and at least four others were injured after their boat capsized in Lidder river, Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred during the ongoing three-day-long Rafting championship organized by the tourism department in memory of Rouf Dar, who drowned in the same river while rescuing tourists.

The department has ordered a probe into the incident even as sources revealed to Greater Kashmir that the boat capsized after the day’s event had concluded.

“On Monday it was inauguration and practice day. Today the sprint and head to head events were held which closed by 3pm. On the concluding day tomorrow, only marathon event was scheduled followed by prize distribution ceremony,” an official said. He said the commercial rafting support teams and other rescuers had also called it a day.

But the incident, he said, occurred around 4pm. After the day’s events were over, he added, a few participants urged tourism officials to provide them with a boat for a joyride.

“The tourism officials obliged and six persons including an employee boarded the boat while two guides also accompanied them,” the official said. The boat capsized as soon as it reached near the finishing rope.

The two guides on board managed to swim across after rescuing four persons, but the other two drowned. The bodies of the deceased were fished out by the rescue team and taken to the district hospital Anantnag for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Rinku Raja Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit originally hailing from Mattan but currently living in Jammu. He was an employee with the Tourism department, tasked with managing transportation for the participants during the championship in Pahalgam. The girl who died in the mishap has been identified as Sanjana from Reasi, Jammu. The bodies will be flown to Jammu for last rites.

The condition of the injured, all residents of Jammu, is stated to be stable.

Rouf Dar, 34, an assistant tourist guide, died while rescuing the tourists after their boat capsized in the Lidder earlier this month.

Seven people were on the boat when it capsized after it was caught in gusty winds. His sacrifice was widely hailed.

TOURISM DEPARTMENT TO CONDUCT INQUIRY

The Department of Tourism Kashmir will conduct an inquiry into today’s incident, an official handout read.

The SDRF, police, and volunteers managed to rescue other rafters within 15 minutes of the incident, it added.

“The department has expressed deep regrets over the incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families,” the handout said.