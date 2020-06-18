2 die of heat during cremation of Covid patient in Jammu

Cremation of a covid infected person on Thursday turned into a tragedy as two of his nephews died while performing his last rites on the banks of River Tawi in Sidhra, Jammu. “Four family members of the person from Talab Tillo had come to perform his last rites. It seems they were suffocated due to hot summers,” said SDPO Nagrota, Mohan Sharma.

Sharma said the person’s son also suffered suffocation and is under treatment at GMC.

“It has come to our notice that two persons accompanying the body for last rites became unconscious and subsequently passed away in mysterious circumstances. It is imperative to probe into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the two persons by ordering a magisterial enquiry,” District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said in an order.

Additional District Magistrate (law and order), Jammu, will conduct detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of two persons. “A special board of doctors is constituted to conduct autopsy of the two bodies,” the order reads, while as covid tests will also be conducted. “The report shall be furnished with conclusive findings of the special board of doctors constituted for the purpose,” the order added.

RELATIVES ALLEGE APATHY:

“We were taken on the other side of a bridge in Sidhra on the bank of River Tawi. All four relatives were wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while taking body for cremation,” said one of the relatives while speaking to the media outside the GMC Hospital.He said, “Ambulance got stuck in the sand and then they took the body for cremation on their shoulders. Our boys suffered dehydration as they were wearing PPE kits amid intense heat. Three of them fell unconscious,” said one of the relatives of the deceased. He claimed that they sounded alert and sought help from the officials accompanying them, but “we were abused and water was not provided despite repeated requests.”

“We brought one of the unconscious boys to the GMC hospital and he has survived. We gave him Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) while shifting him to the hospital in our private vehicle,” he added.Pertinently, two elderly covid positive persons today died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H).

Officials said that a 65-year old man from Talab Tillo was admitted in the hospital after he developed high fever. He was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital for treatment where his health deteriorated as he was tested positive for covid19.

He died last night in the hospital and was shifted to the mortuary under a proper protocol, said an official. Pertinently, his three other relatives have been kept in quarantine as they had a travel history of Delhi.His wife has also tested positive, according to the officials.