2 expecting mothers among 11 test positive in Nowgam

Two pregnant woman were among eleven persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Nowgam village of Shangus area of Anantnag on Saturday. The surge in cases has taken the number to staggering 27 here.

“The reports of seven samples received late last night were positive and today 4 more tested positive for the infection in the village,” CMO Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

He said the positive cases include those from the peripheral villages Kuthar, Pushroo and Pohlu.

“Aggressive testing is on and we are expecting more positive cases from this area,” the CMO informed.

The vast village of 2500 households and a population of 15000 has now emerged as another COVID-hotspot in Kashmir.

The first coronavirus case from this village was reported on April 14.

Anantnag district which so far had the least number of positive cases in Kashmir has now witnessed a sudden spike with 23 reported in a single day.