Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:02 AM

2 expecting mothers among 11 test positive in Nowgam

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:02 AM
Representational Pic

Two pregnant woman were among eleven persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Nowgam village of Shangus area of Anantnag on Saturday. The surge in cases has taken the number to staggering 27 here.

“The reports of seven samples received late last night were positive and today 4 more tested positive for the infection in the village,” CMO Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

Representational Pic

'Shift us back home': Kashmiri families, students stranded in Goa, Uttarakhand urge govt

File Pic

376 J&K students to be brought home from Kota tomorrow: Kansal

Pregnant woman from Anantnag red zone dies

He said the positive cases include those from the peripheral villages Kuthar, Pushroo and Pohlu.

“Aggressive testing is on and we are expecting more positive cases from this area,” the CMO informed.

The vast village of 2500 households and a population of 15000 has now emerged as another COVID-hotspot in Kashmir.

Latest News
GK Pic

COVID-19 survey nearing completion in red zones of Srinagar

File Pic

PM to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown, COVID fight

File Pic

Prolonged lockdown may push millions into margins of subsistence -Ex RBI Gov Subbarao

File Representational Pic

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

The first coronavirus case from this village was reported on April 14.

Anantnag district which so far had the least number of positive cases in Kashmir has now witnessed a sudden spike with 23 reported in a single day.

Related News