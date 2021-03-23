2 fatalities, 157 fresh cases in J&K

J&K has recorded two deaths and 157 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the tally of active caseload in the Union Territory to 1410. J&K since the outbreak of pandemic COVID19 has recorded 128836 cases and 1983 deaths due to viral respiratory illness.

This month the cases have seen a sudden spite. As per the health department officials and experts, the “poor adherence” to safety protocols is responsible for the surge. “New variants could also be a reason, but it isn’t established yet,” they said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 1200 cases in the last eight days which means 120 to 130 daily cases on an average. The daily average of cases in the first two months of the year was below 100. Critical care expert, Dr Showkat Shah said that the rise is not surprising. “A false notion of optimism swept when the cases were decreasing at the beginning of the year. Besides, the start of the vaccination drive made people equate the arrival of vaccine with normal times, which is not the case. As a result of which safety protocols went for a toss.”

According to media bulletin of the government, in the last 24 hours, 157 positive cases have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 52 were from Jammu division and 105 from Kashmir. The fresh cases which include 41 travelers took the overall case tall in J&K to 128836—52455 in Kashmir and 76381 in Jammu.

As per the health department officials two people died due to COVID19 in Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of fatalities due to viral illness to 1983.

Srinagar for the 10th day in a row recorded the highest number of COVID19 cases. As per the bulletin, Srinagar reported 56 cases including 25 travelers, Baramulla 23, Budgam 14, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2, Shopian 0, Jammu 39 (3 travelers), Udhampur 3, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Samba 2, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, and Reasi 1.

Meanwhile, 81 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—11 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir. So far, 125443 persons have recovered—51392 in Jammu and 74051 in Kashmir. There are 1410 active cases—331 in Jammu division and 1079 in Kashmir while 1983 people have died, 732 in Jammu division and 1251 in Kashmir.