SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:28 AM

2 held with 1 kg gold bars at Jammu airport: Police

File photo: Mir Imran/GK

Police today claimed to have arrested two non-locals with one kg gold bars “imported illegally” from Saudi Arabia at Jammu airport. Based on inputs received, a police team led by SHO Police Station Satwari rushed to the airport.

Sensing something fishy about two persons who had arrived at the airport from Delhi, police arrested both the suspected persons and took them to police station Satwari for investigation, police said.

During questioning, police said, the suspected persons disclosed their identity as Jai Veer son of Hem Chander of Jhajjar Tehsil, Haryana and Mohammed Tariq son of Zahid Hussain of Mewajat Tehsil Dhampur District Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

“Four bars of gold valuing approximately Rs 50 lakh were recovered from their possession which they had hidden in their shoes,” the police said, adding that they disclosed that the gold was illegally imported from Saudi Arabia.

“Both the accused accidently came to Jammu. They had to go somewhere in Delhi,” a senior police official told Greater Kashmir.

Accordingly, the matter was taken up with the Directorate Revenue Intelligence Jammu, who has taken cognizance of the matter.

The accused and the gold bars seized from them have been handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Jammu for further course of action.

