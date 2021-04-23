Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar, Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama/Shopian,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:36 AM

2 IEDs found in Pulwama, Shopian

The video of the IED being destroyed was shared on social media.
Two IEDs defused in south Kashmir’s Pulwama (Representational Pic)
Police on Friday said they destroyed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

A police official said that an IED weighing about 5 kg was detected at Circle Road near Tahab crossing in Pulwama at around 10 am.

“The bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and later destroyed the IED, averting a major tragedy,” the official said.

The video of the IED being destroyed was shared on social media.

“Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected at Circle Road, Pulwama. Destroyed by Bomb Disposal Squad. A major incident averted. Further details shall follow,” police informed on Twitter.

A police official said that another IED was found in the Gagran area of Shopian at around 6 pm.

He said the IED was destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

