2 in their 40s among 10 COVID casualties

Two persons in their 40s were among ten who lost life to the Covid19 pandemic today, taking the toll to 484.

With four more deaths from Srinagar due to the viral illness, the toll in the district has reached to 155. With 115 cases confirmed on Monday, the total number of positive cases in Srinagar reached 6262.The percentage of deaths among the confirmed cases is 2.5 percent approximately.

A 45 year old man from Palpora Srinagar who was admitted to SKIMS Soura died post midnight on Monday. A doctor at the hospital said the patient was severely sick when brought to hospital on 23 July and was diagnosed with COVID19 pneumonia.

“He had respiratory failure and no underlying illness,” a doctor at the hospital said adding that the patient was brought to hospital when his condition had deteriorated. “COVID19 symptoms cannot be taken lightly and in case of breathlessness people must report to the nearest health facility,” he said. The doctor said in spite of supporting with oxygen, the patient did not improve.

In a similar case, a 47 year old man from Rainawari area of the City died late last night at SMHs Hospital. He was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 01 August and had worsened, a doctor at the hospital said. He said the patient was put on ventilator but did not improve.

COVID19 has killed many young people in Kashmir, who had no underlying condition or disease, official data reveals.

A 60 year old man from Shalimar Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital Monday afternoon. He was admitted with pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID19, a doctor said. Around same time, a 70 year old from Safakadal Srinagar died at this hospital, 10 days after admission. He was reported to be hypertensive, a doctor said. In addition, a 65 year old from Chokpora Budgam also expired at SMHS Hospital.

An 80 year old man from Qazigund Kulgam died at District Hospital Kulgam, Sunday evening, shortly after admission, a health official said, while a 70 year old from Charibugh Tral died at SMHS Hospital on Monday. A 75 year old woman from Seer Hamdan Anantnag breathed her last at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar on Monday afternoon. She was admitted with COVID19 and was known to have a kidney disease, an official said.

Among other people who died was a 55 year old from Arampora Ganderbal who was admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 65 year old male from Gujjarpatti Kupwara who was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital.