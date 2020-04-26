Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:10 AM

2 J&K Cadre IAS officers appointed as Secretaries in Central Govt

Mehta continues as FC Finance in J&K
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:10 AM

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has appointed two J&K Cadre IAS officers, already serving Central Government on deputation, as Secretaries.

The Appointments Committee approved appointment of 23 IAS officers of 1987-1988 Batch across the country, including two from Jammu and Kashmir Cadre.

Trending News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

GK Pic

Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight, arms recovered: Police

File Pic

Will take a decision after May 3, says Div Com as Kashmir residents stranded outside seek evacuation

GK Pic

Asthal Kulgam encounter: Only one body recovered so far, searches underway, says police

Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training, Pardip Kumar Tripathi (JK:87) has been posted as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, upon superannuation of the present incumbent Binoy Kumar, IAS (TG-83) on May 31, 2020.

Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:87) has been posted as Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs vice Ravi Kant (BH-84) on his appointment as Secretary, Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence.

The ACC had given clearance to the proposal of empanelment of Sudhanshu Panday and Arun Kumar Mehta as Secretaries in the Government of India among a total of 34 IAS officers of 1987-88 batches.

Latest News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

File Pic

PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

File Pic

RBI writes off over Rs 68K cr. loans, Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI

Representational Pic

Ladakh gets its first COVID-19 testing lab

The decision on Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who was also empanelled as Secretary in GoI, has been kept pending. Mehta has returned from central deputation to Jammu and Kashmir and continues to serve here.

The Appointments Committee also approved in-situ up-gradation of 10 IAS officers of 1987-88 batches from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and others.

Related News