2 J&K Cadre IAS officers appointed as Secretaries in Central Govt

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has appointed two J&K Cadre IAS officers, already serving Central Government on deputation, as Secretaries.

The Appointments Committee approved appointment of 23 IAS officers of 1987-1988 Batch across the country, including two from Jammu and Kashmir Cadre.

Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training, Pardip Kumar Tripathi (JK:87) has been posted as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, upon superannuation of the present incumbent Binoy Kumar, IAS (TG-83) on May 31, 2020.

Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:87) has been posted as Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs vice Ravi Kant (BH-84) on his appointment as Secretary, Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence.

The ACC had given clearance to the proposal of empanelment of Sudhanshu Panday and Arun Kumar Mehta as Secretaries in the Government of India among a total of 34 IAS officers of 1987-88 batches.

The decision on Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who was also empanelled as Secretary in GoI, has been kept pending. Mehta has returned from central deputation to Jammu and Kashmir and continues to serve here.

The Appointments Committee also approved in-situ up-gradation of 10 IAS officers of 1987-88 batches from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and others.