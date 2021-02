Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, government of India today promoted two J&K cadre IPS officers to DGP grade.

“RR Swain, IPS (J&K: 1991) and AK Choudhary, IPS (J&K: 1991) have been promoted to Director General of Police (DGP) grade (Level-16 on the pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2021,” an order said.