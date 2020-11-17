2 Kashmiri youths arrested in Delhi on militancy charges

The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested two residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the national capital’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

The arrests were made on Monday night.

“On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and around 10.15 p.m., two suspected militants who are residents of J&K were apprehended.

“They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir from District Baramulla, J&K ( age 22 years), Mohd. Ashraf Khatana, a resident of District Kupwara, J&K (age 20 years),” Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell said.

Two semi automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them, he said.

Further investigations were on, said police.

The family members of the Kashmiri youth arrested in Delhi on Tuesday said that arrested youths had nothing to do with militancy.

Bashir Ahmad Khatana, father of Muhammad Ashraf, one of the arrested youth said that he himself is an ex-army man and can say with authority that his son is innocent.

“We were preparing for his marriage as he was about to get married on Nov 11. On Nov 4, he left for Srinagar to purchase some items for his marriage. However, later we found his mobile off. Once his mobile turned on for a brief time, his location was showing Delhi. On Tuesday we received information that he has been arrested,” said Bashir Ahmad Khatana and added, “My son was a student at a Dar-Ul-Uloom.”

Sanaullah Mir, father of Abdul Latif, another youth arrested at Delhi, said that his son has completed Hifz Quran and due to lockdown was confined to his home. He said, Latif left his home on Nov 4 and said that some books had arrived from a Dar-Ul-Uloom at Srinagar and he will collect them.

He said he did not return on that day, however, on phone said that he will be staying at Srinagar for a night.

“Next day his mobile was switched off. Later we filed a missing report at the local police station at Sopore. We were shocked on Tuesday after news of his arrest surfaced,” said Sonaullah Mir.

Mir said that his son is innocent and was never involved in any subversive activity record of which can be obtained from security agencies. “We urge immediate return of our wards,” the families said.