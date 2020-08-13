2 killed, 2 injured in Pulwama road accident

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Galandar crossing in Pulwama district, Thursday afternoon.

SP Awatipora Tahir Saleem said that a Swift car and a loaded dumper collided at Galander crossing resulting in on the spot death of two passengers and two others were injured.

One of the deceased has been identified as 20 year old Raju son of Jameel Ahad of Jyotipur, Reasi, Jammu. The identification of another was not known.

The injured have been identified as Rafaqat Ahmad son of Basheer Ahmad of Noorpora Awantipora and Mashoq Ahmad Khanday son of Muhammad Ramzan of Tazipira Muhadpora Kulgam.

Both the injured were immediately removed to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

The Swift car got completely damaged while as the dumper also turned turtle.

It may be mentioned that a young boy, Aaqib Basheer of Kakapora, also met an accident on Wednesday on the same spot. Aaqib, who was critically injured in the accident is under treatment at SKIMS Soura.