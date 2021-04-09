2 killed, 3 injured in Ramban accident

Two persons were killed and three others were injured when a bus carrying the employees of a company, working on the USBRL project, fell into a deep gorge at Sangaldan late Friday evening.

Police said, “At 2145 hours this evening, in an unfortunate incident, a bus carrying four employees of Patel Engineering (Age Patel) company, working on a USBRL project, fell into a deep gorge near Chikani where Tunnel construction is underway. As soon as the news spread about the accident, local people and a team from Police Post Sangaldan led by Inspector Waseem rushed to the site and started a rescue operation.”

“Two persons, identified as Ranjeet Singh son of Krishan Lal and Mohammed Rafiq son of Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, both residents of Seripora, Tethar were found dead on spot. The injured persons namely Jahangir Ahmed son of Abdullah Bhat resident of Bhandan, Mohammed Wasim son of Mohammed Ramzan resident of Badakund, Ashmar and Sajad Ahmad (driver) son of Mohammed Sultan resident of Bhandan Sangaldan were shifted to district hospital Ramban,” the police added. Meanwhile DC Ramban, confirming this news, tweeted, “Sad news coming from Ind Brala in Gool SD. A company bus of Age Patel (working on USBRL project) met with an accident resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to others. Spoke to MS DH Ramban for prioritizing treatment.”