2 militants, associate killed in Awantipora gunfight: Police

Two militants and a ‘civilian’ were killed in an encounter in Barsoo village of Awantipora police district in south Kashmir on Saturday.

The police, however, said the civilian, identified as Mansoor Ahmad, 25, was an associate of militants and was killed during an exchange of fire.

Local residents said that Ahmad, hailing from Goripora village, was a carpenter by profession.

The gunfight, a police official said, erupted in the wee hours at around 4:15 am when JK Police and army’s 55 RR challenged the militants who had taken shelter in an underground hideout.

“The hideout was dug by the militants in the open fields of Goripora, Barsoo,” he said.

The police official said the security forces were tracking the movement of their associate.

“The associate was apprehended and interrogated following which he lead the forces towards the hideout,” he said.

The police official said that as the forces moved towards the suspected spot, the militants came out of the hideout and started indiscriminate firing.

“The fire was retaliated, triggering a brief encounter in which both were gunned down,” he said.

Their bodies along with that of the associate have been taken to Ganderbal for burial.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the third one killed was a hardcore militant associate.

“The associate was hit by a bullet fired by militants, while he was leading us towards the suspected spot,” he said.

IGP claimed the militants remain unidentified and they have collected their DNA samples.

“If any of the families claim their bodies their samples will be matched and then facilitated to Ganderbal for last rites,” said he.

IGP said the burials are being video graphed in presence of magistrate.

This was the fourth encounter in south Kashmir in a week that witnessed killing of 10 local militants and their one associate.

On Friday late evening two Hizb ul Mujahideen militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire in Her-Kharipora village of Frisal in Yaripora Kulgam.

The security forces ambushed their vehicle ferrying an abducted cop who was rescued during an operation in an injured condition.

The bodies of the duo, who families from Ashmuji and Bugam villages of Kulgam claimed to be their kin, were also taken to a far off Baramulla village for burial.

On April 22 four militants were killed in an encounter at Melhoora Shopian.

Their bodies, which families from Shopian and Pulwama villages claimed were their kin, were also taken to Ganderbal.

Earlier, on April 17 two Hizb militants were killed in an encounter at Dairoo-Keegam Shopian and were buried at Baramulla, where two family members each were present during their burial.