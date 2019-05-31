2 militants, 'associate' killed in Shopian

Two HizbulMujahideen militants and a civilian, whom police described as an “associate” were killed during a 10-hour-long gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the civilian Jasim Ahmad Shah of Malnar, Shopain, was not on the regular “militant list” of the police, but he had signed up for the group some 24 hours back. Local residents, however, refuted the police claims.

The two slain militants were identified as AbidManzoorMagray alias Sajju Tiger of NawporaPayeen, Pulwama, and Bilal Ahmad Bhat of ArmullaLassipora, Pulwama.

While Abid had joined militancy on October 1, 2016, Bilal took up arms on September 24, 2017.

A police official said that teams of army, police and CRPF surrounded orchards in Dragad area, some 14 kms from Shopian town in the wee hours. He said that at around 4 am militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces, triggering an encounter.

The official said the operation was called off at around 2.30 pm and three bodies were retrieved.

A police spokesperson in a statement issued later in the day said that “two listed militants along with other one who was part of this group were killed.”

“Jasim, as per records and inputs available with the police coupled with the family version was missing since yesterday and was part of this group,” the police spokesperson said.

Local residents however said that Jasim was a civilian and not part of any militant group.

As the encounter was in progress, youths rushed towards the gun battle site and threw stones on the security forces, another police official said.

He said that forces fired pellets and tear smoke shells.

A health official at district hospital Shopian said that an injured youth with pellet injuries was received at the facility.