2 militants, CRPF man killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter in Bandzoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The slain militants were identified by their families as Ovais Ahmad Bhat son of Late Muhammad Yousuf Bhat of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian, and Ajaz Ahmad Ganai son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai of Ramnagari, Shopian.

The slain CRPF personnel was identified as Sunil Kale of 182 Battalion.

A police official said that army’s 55 RR, special operations group of police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area in the morning.

“As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the militants holed up inside a house fired upon them. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that a CRPF man received bullet injury in the firefight and succumbed later.

“The guns blazed heavily on both sides for quite some time after which the holed up militants came out and tried to break the cordon, ” he said.

The police official said that both the militants were killed instantly outside.

“Both the bodies were retrieved and taken to DPL Srinagar,” he said.

Bhat had joined militancy on March 26, 2018 and Ganai on May 11 this year.

Both were affiliated to Jaish I Muhammad militant outfit, police said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said their bodies were taken to Handwara in north Kashmir for burial.

Lately, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

This is the 12th encounter in south Kashmir in June in which so far 34 militants have been killed.

2G internet was once again snapped in the district to thwart any attempts of protests.