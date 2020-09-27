2 militants killed, 2 soldiers injured in Pampore; gunfight on

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Samboora village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. Two army personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

A police official said that in the evening hours columns of special operation group (SOG), army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the orchards.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that exchange of fire continued for some time.

“The militants however managed to escape towards a residential area,” he said.

The police official said searches were launched to trace the militants.

“Soon the contact was established and the guns again started blazing,” he said.

The official said the militants after escaping from orchards took shelter in a house.

“Soon one militant was gunned down while an army personnel also sustained injury,” he said.

The police official said that after a brief halt, exchange of fire again took place.

“One more militant was killed and another army personnel was wounded,” he said.

“The militants are yet to be identified, he said.

The injured army men have been taken to army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

A police official said the firing has stopped but the cordon is intact.

“Lights have been installed to prevent militants from escaping in the dark,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, “The operation is still on,” he said.