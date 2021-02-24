Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 12:42 AM

2 militants killed in Bijbehara encounter: Police

Internet shut in Anantnag district
Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the woods of Srigufwara in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

Internet services were snapped in the entire Anantnag district.

Representational Image

A police official said that on a specific input about the presence of militants, columns of police, army’s 3RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) early morning in the forest area of Shalgul-Sirhama.

Choppers used during encounter in Bijbehara. Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

“As the forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said the militants were hiding deep in the forests but were chased and engaged in the gun-battle.

Representational Photo

Two bodies were later retrieved from the gunfight site, police said.

“Two AK 47 rifles, arms and ammunition were recovered,” the police official said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “The identity and affiliation of the militants is being ascertained.”

