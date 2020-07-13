2 militants killed in Bijbehara encounter; woman injured

Two militants including a Pakistani national were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

A police official said that in the wee hours special operations group (SOG) of police, army’s 3RR and CRPF cordoned Viday-Srigufwara village in Dachnipora belt of Bijbehara.

“As the security forces zeroed in towards the house where the militants had taken shelter, the hiding militants fired upon them. It was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

A woman identified as Arifa daughter of Ghulam Muhamad, residing nearby, received a bullet injury in the initial exchange of fire and was immediately rushed to PHC Srigufwara.

A government teacher by profession, she was later shifted to GMC Anantnag for specialised treatment.

“One militant was killed early and the another engaged the forces in a fierce firefight till late afternoon,” the police official said.

The official said that heavy explosives were used and the second militant was also killed.

One of the slain militants was identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai, a Pakistan resident.

The other militant was identified by the family as Zahid Ahmad Khanday of Hugam-Srigufwara.

Police took the bodies of the militants and buried them in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Of late, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

2G internet services in Anantnag district were snapped by the authorities to thwart any attempts of protests.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed the killing of Pakistani militant as a big success.

“The killing of three foreign militants – two in Sopore and one in Anantnag – in two days is a good sign for police and security forces,” the IGP said.