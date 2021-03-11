2 militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Two local Jaish-i-Muhammad militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kandipora village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

The slain militants were identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat of Shethipora and Zahid Ahmad Rather of Sirhama villages of Bijbehara.

The bodies of the slain were taken by police to north Kashmir for burial, some nearest family members were allowed to participate in the burial.

Mobile internet services in the district remained suspended for the second consecutive day.

The gunfight broke out last evening after police, army’s 3 RR and CRPF laid siege around the village following input about the presence of militants.

The operation was however suspended for the night during which, police said, the militants were offered to surrender.

“The duo however refused,” a police official said.

He said that early morning the militants resorted to firing which was retaliated.

“The gunfight lasted for several hours in which both the militants were finally killed,” the police official said.

He said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier, on February 25 two local militants Junaid Lone Baghdadi and Ishfaq Ahmad from Shopian affiliated to the same outfit were killed in an encounter in the forests of Shalgul, Sirhama of the same Bijbehara area.