Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
October 29, 2020

2 militants killed in Budgam

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed while a soldier was injured in an encounter that started on Tuesday evening in Mochuwa area of Budgam district on Srinagar outskirts.

The encounter broke out last evening after the Special Operations Group of police, army’s 50-Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned Mochuwa on a specific input about presence of militants in the area.

“One soldier was injured and two militants were killed. Both the militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. “One of them was a citizen of Pakistan named Ilyas while the other was Javed Ahmad from Pulwama district.”

Kumar said that though the encounter started Tuesday evening, the bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning.

“They were given a chance to surrender,” he said.

Reports said that the house where the militants had taken shelter was damaged.

IGP said that eight militants surrendered during encounters this year.

