2 militants killed in Handwara

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara district on Wednesday.

The encounter took place in Gonipora Kralgund Handwara after a joint party of 32 RR, SOG and CRPF started searches in an orchard.

“Two militants have been killed in the Handwara encounter, searches going on,” police said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

In another tweet, police quoted IGP Vijay Kumar saying that LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in killing of 3 CRPF personnel at Sopore on 18/4/20 and 3 CRPF personnel at Handwara on 4/5/20, has been killed in Handwara.

This is the second encounter in northern Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Three militants and five security personnel were killed during a 36-hour gun-battle at Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.