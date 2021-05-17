2 militants killed in Khonmoh encounter

Two local militants of Al-Badr were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar outskirts on Monday.

The killed militants have been identified as Waseem Bashir Pandit of Kakpora Pulwama and Mudasir Ahmad Khanday of Barham Tral.

The encounter ensued after columns of Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area. During the gunfight, one residential house in which the militants had taken shelter was damaged.

Senior police officers here said that the encounter started after security forces were fired upon as they zeroed in on the target house. “The militants were given a chance to surrender but they declined,” a police officer said.

Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence, Col Emron Musavi, said that two pistols, one hand grenade and three UBGL grenades were recovered from the slain militants.

Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that five militants are still active in Srinagar. Among them, he said, none was non-local.

“They are being tracked,” he said, adding that there is a vast network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs). “Some of them have been arrested and some are being handed over to families after proper counselling.”

“We keep receiving inputs about movement of foreign militants in the city but right now no foreign militant is permanently active here,” he said.