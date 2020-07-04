2 militants killed in Kulgam

Two Hizb militants including a Pakistani national were killed and three army men injured in an encounter on Saturday in Arreh-Mohanpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of special operation group (SOG) of police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the afternoon.

“As the forces approached towards the suspected spot, the militants who had taken shelter in a house fired upon them. It was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that after some time both the militants came out firing and tried to break the cordon.

“Three army men including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) received bullet injuries and were removed to army’s 92-Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” he said.

The official said that soon one militant was gunned down outside. “He was a Pakistani identified as Ali Bhai alias Hyder.”

His associate, a local resident, who police said had joined the militant ranks recently went inside again.

“He was asked to surrender but he refused and was killed in exchange of firing,” the police official said.

A source said he was only carrying a pistol and was identified as Hilal Ahmad Malik, a native of the same village, Mohanpora.

The bodies of both the militants were taken by police to northern Kashmir for burial. Lately, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

Clashes between youths and security forces were reported around the gunfight site.

The administration once again snapped the 2G mobile internet service in the district to thwart any attempts of protests.