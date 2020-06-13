2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two Hizb ul Mujahideen militants who had taken up arms only days ago were killed in an encounter with security forces in Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

A police official said that personnel of army’s 19 RR, police and CRPF cordoned Zadoora-Nipora village in the Mir Bazar area in Anantnag district falling under the police jurisdiction of Kulgam in the morning.

“The forces zeroed in towards the house militants had taken shelter in. They were first given an opportunity to surrender, but they refused,” a police official said.

He said both the holed up militants instead came out and tried to break the cordon.

“They opened fire which was retaliated, triggering a brief gunfight,” a police official said.

He said both the militants were killed immediately outside the house.

A police official said the families later identified them as Nadeem Ahmad Bhat of Ladgoo village of DH Pora and Umer Ahmad Bhat of Rampora village of Qaimoh in Kulgam district.

Both were affiliated to Hizb.

Nadeem had joined the ranks 14 days back and Umer only three days back.

An army official said that two pistols and three hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the militants.

The bodies of the duo were taken by police to Sonamarg for burial. Lately, police are denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

A police official said a few members of the families were allowed to participate in the last rites at Sonamarg.ar

2G internet services in Kulgam district were suspended to thwart any protests against the killings.

Police on its Twitter handle uploaded a video of the surrender offer to the militants.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that those who have recently joined the militant ranks are given a chance to surrender.

“We tried to persuade the two new recruits to surrender, but they refused,” he said.

Sixteen Hizb militants have been killed in south Kashmir this week.

Militants escape during operations in Shopian, Tral:

Militants managed to escape after brief exchanges of fire with security forces in Maldera village of Zainpoara in Shopian and Tral in Awantipora.

“Army’s 44 RR, 1 RR, SOG and CRPF 178 Batallion launched searches in Zainpoara Shopian but militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated,” a police official said.

He said that after a brief exchange of fire militants believed to be two in number managed to flee through the orchards.

“Massive searches were launched and the siege was extended to Turki-Wangam village too. Door to door searches were also carried to trace the militants,” a police official said.

He said that as nothing was found the forces later decided to call off the operation.

Earlier, in the afternoon militants and security forces exchanged fire in Gulab Bagh, Tral, in Awantipora police district.

However, the militants could not be traced during searches.