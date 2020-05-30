2 militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Qaimoh area of this south Kashmir district on Saturday.

A police official said that forces from army’s 1RR, JK Police and CRPF cordoned Wanpora village late in the night and launched extensive searches.

“In the morning as the security forces approached towards the suspected house the militants had taken shelter in, they came under fire,” he said.

The police official said the offer of surrender was refused by the militants.

“Their families were also brought in to convince them to surrender, but they did not and instead resorted to firing,” he said. The police official said the fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

“Both the militants were gunned down in the exchange of fire,” he said.

The house was also damaged in the gunfight.

The slain, a source said, were identified as Shakir Ahmad Itoo of Ghat and Parvez Ahmad Pandit of Wanpora villages of Qaimoh, Kulgam.

The bodies of the duo who had joined the militant ranks a few weeks ago will be taken by police to north Kashmir’s Baramula for burial, as the government has been of late denying the bodies of the militants to their families.

A police official said two pistols, 1 hand grenade and 3 chilly grenades were recovered from their possession.

He said they are ascertaining the group affiliation of the militants.

“Either they were affiliated with Hizb or newly formed group The Resistance Front (TRF),” he said.

This was the second encounter in the district this week.

On Monday, two ISJK militants were killed in an encounter in Khurud Hanjipora village in DH Pora area of the district.

They were identified as Adil Ahmad Wani of Jamnagri and Shahid Ahmad Thokar of Pandoshan villages of Shopian.

The duo was also buried in Sonmarg by police.

A pistol, a hand grenade, and a few rounds were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, following the encounter the 2G internet services in the district were suspended.

Clashes were also reported near the encounter site during and after the gunfight with reports of injuries.

The police in a statement said the identity and affiliation of the killed militants was being ascertained.