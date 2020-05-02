2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the Dangerpora locality of Pulwama town.

A police official said that police, army’s 55 RR, and CRPF cordoned off the locality in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house the militants had taken shelter in, they came under heavy fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The guns blazed heavily on both sides till late afternoon.

“The security forces finally used heavy explosives and planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED), razing the house to the ground,” the police official said. Another house was also damaged.

The police official said that bodies of two militants were later retrieved.

The bodies of the militants were later taken to Police Control Room Srinagar.

Clashes between security forces and youths were reported in various areas of Pulwama throughout the day.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said, “If any family identifies the bodies, they will be allowed to participate in the burial at a safe place.”

A police official said the bodies would be taken to a far off Baramulla village for burial.

Altaf Baba adds from Handwara:

An army soldier was injured in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Chanjmulla area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

“Two militants are believed to be trapped inside a cowshed. The operation has not concluded yet,” SSP Handwara, Dr Sandeep, said.