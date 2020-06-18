2 militants killed in separate encounters in South Kashmir

Two militants were killed in different encounters in south Kashmir on Thursday.

A militant was killed in the ongoing gunfight in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district on Thursday.

Two others have taken shelter in the mosque.

A police official said a joint team of army’s 50 RR, special operation group of JK police and CRPF launched a search operation in Meej village last night following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The guns blazed heavily on both sides throughout the night. However the guns fell silent in the morning.

“Search operations were launched and body of one militant was retrieved from a cowshed,” a police official said.

He said that two other militants had managed to escape from the spot.

“The security forces, however, continued with searches even as reinforcement was also rushed in to trace the militants,” the police official said.

He said the operation was on. Army, late in the afternoon, tweeted that the militants had taken refuge in the nearby mosque. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar also said that two militants had taken shelter in a mosque. “We used tear gas shells, but they did not come out. The cordon is intact,” IGP said.

Shopian encounter:

In a separate gunfight in Bandapwa village of Chitragam in Zainapora one militant has been killed so far. A police official said a joint team of army’s 44 RR, Special operation group (SOG) of police and CRPF launched an operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the orchards. “As the security forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the militants fired a volley of bullets triggering an encounter,” he said. The heavy exchange of fire was on.

“One militant has been so far killed and the operation is on,” IGP said. Clashes were also reported in the area.