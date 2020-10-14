2 militants killed in Shopian

Two militants were killed in a brief gun-fight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said that a joint team of army’s 34 RR, CRPF and police cordoned Chakoora village, some 9 kms from Shopian town, after inputs about the presence of militants in the area. Soon, the official said, a search operation was launched.

“While the operation was in progress, two militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces,” said the official.

He said that the forces returned the fire resulting in a gun-battle.

“In the ensuing gun-battle two militants were killed”, he added.

According to the official, the gun battle lasted for merely a few minutes.

At the time of filing this report, the identity of the slain militants had not been ascertained.

This is the second gun-battle in the district since last Wednesday when three militants were killed in Hef Turi village of Zainpora block.

As the encounter was underway, youths pelted stones on the security forces. The forces used tear smoke shells and metallic pellet guns against the youths.

