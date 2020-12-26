Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 12:49 AM

2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Photo: Mir Wasim/GK

Two militants were killed while two soldiers sustained injuries in a 15-hour long encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

A police official identified the slain militants as Owais Alayi of Noorpora, Pulwama, and Asif Ahmad Lone of Turkawangam, Shopian.

The injured soldiers were identified as Anil Kumar and Jitendra.

A police official said that the slain militants were asked to surrender but they refused and fired on the security forces.

The gunfight began on Friday afternoon when security forces laid a siege around Kenigam village, some 10 kms from Shopian town, and launched a search operation.

The operation was launched after the forces had received definite inputs about the presence of militants in the village, said the official.

Two residential houses where the militants had taken shelter, a motorcycle and a car were damaged in the encounter.

