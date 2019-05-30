2 militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Dangarpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday after several hours of siege.

Teams of Army, Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Bunpora Mohalla of Dangarpora Thursday morning. After several hours of siege, the forces intensified the searches and fired some warning gunshots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire leading to an encounter, officials said.

A police officer said that two militants identified as Asif Ahmad War of Warpora Sopore and Naseer Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore were killed during the gunfight and bodies of both the militants were retrieved from the site of the encounter. He added that both the militants were affiliated to LeT.

Massive clashes were reported in the area after youths pelted stones on the security forces. The forces fired pellets and tear smoke shells on the youths, resulting in injuries to several of them.

The authorities suspended Internet services in Sopore town to stop spread of protests in the wake of the militants’ killings.

To prevent protests against the killings, the government has ordered closure of colleges and higher secondary schools in Sopore and Zainageer belt.