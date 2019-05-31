2 militants killed in Tral

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Naner village of Tral in Pulwama district on Friday.

According to police officials, the militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out immediately after Friday prayers in the Naner village, which falls between Tral and Awantipora.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained. One residential house was damaged during the gunfight.

“The militants initially escaped from the gunfight spot and took refugee inside another residential house. The search operation was intensified and after two hours’ silence, fresh firing started in another house where the militants were finally killed,” a police official said.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir: “We have recovered two bodies of militants.”

As soon as the news about the encounter broke out in Tral town, youths pelted stones on the vehicles of security forces. Forces resorted to aerial firing. Partial shutdown was observed in the area.

Clashes between youths and security forces also spread in different villages of Tral. One civilian with pellet injuries in chest was admitted to Sub District Hospital Tral where he is undergoing treatment.

Authorities snapped Internet service in police district Awantipora to prevent spread of protests.