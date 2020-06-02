Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 12:15 AM

2 militants killed in Tral encounter

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 12:15 AM
GK Pic
GK Pic

Two militants were killed in an eight-hour long encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out in Saimoh village at about 5 am and ended at about 1 pm.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

COVID19: People of Dara red zone hail effort of authorities

Ashiq Bukhari bereaved

Hanjura condoles demise of Namgyal

2nd batch of JKSDM online Skill Development crash course launched

According to a police official, following specific input about presence of militants, army’s 42 RR, 180 Bn CRPF and Awantipira police personnel cordoned off the village during night and launched search operation.

“The exchange of firing took place as soon as the contact was made with the militants during wee hours. One militant was killed in the initial firing. Later another militant was killed at about 1 pm,” he said.

The internet was snapped in the Tral area soon after the encounter started. “Two militants were killed in the encounter,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

Related News