2 militants killed in Tral encounter

Two militants were killed in an eight-hour long encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out in Saimoh village at about 5 am and ended at about 1 pm.

According to a police official, following specific input about presence of militants, army’s 42 RR, 180 Bn CRPF and Awantipira police personnel cordoned off the village during night and launched search operation.

“The exchange of firing took place as soon as the contact was made with the militants during wee hours. One militant was killed in the initial firing. Later another militant was killed at about 1 pm,” he said.

The internet was snapped in the Tral area soon after the encounter started. “Two militants were killed in the encounter,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.