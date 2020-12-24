2 militants killed, soldier injured in Baramulla gunfight

Two militants were killed while an army soldier sustained injuries in a day-long encounter at Wanigam Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

One of the slain militants is a Pakistani while another a local, identified as Amir Siraj of Warpora Sopore. Amir had joined militant ranks in June this year, said SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom.

A police official said that based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a joint operation by army, CRPF and police was launched in the area.

He said the operation took a long time as in response to the speculative fire by the security forces, the hiding militants did not react and the cordon was further intensified.

“It was after several hours that the militants responded to the fire, triggering a gunfight which led to the killing of both the militants,” he said.

The family of the house where militants had taken shelter were not present at the time of the encounter.