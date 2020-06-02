2 more COVID19 deaths in Kashmir, J&K total 33

A 27-year old male and an elderly female became the fresh COVID19 casualties in Kashmir, taking the total of the viral infection fatalities here to 33

The male patient from Lolab in Kupwara district is the youngest person to die of COVID19 in J&K. The patient died at SMHS Hospital “within an hour of his admission”, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. He said the patient was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and bilateral pneumonia on June 1. “He was very sick when he was brought to hospital and despite efforts, passed away late night on June 1,” Dr Khan said. His sample was taken and it tested positive for viral infection for June 2.

The patient had been suffering from fever since May 23, Dr Kausar Amin, Chief Medical Officer Kupwara said. She said the patient had been visiting a private nursing home for treatment and when his condition deteriorated after a recent visit, he was referred to District Hospital Handwara. “However, the family chose to take him to SMHS Hospital,” she said.

This is the first death attributed to COVID19 in Kupwara district. The patient did not have any reported co-morbid condition.

Earlier, a 34-year old man from Srinagar district died at SMH Hospital, the youngest till this death. This patient too did not have any reported co-morbid condition.

In addition, an 85-year old female from Khanpora in district Baramulla died at her residence. She had tested COVID19 positive. Her son in law, a 55 year old, had died of COVID19 at SMHS Hospital on 28 May.

Dr Deeba Khan, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla said the elderly lady died of cardiac arrest. “The family is in quarantine and will be tested on the fifth day of last exposure – June 03, as per protocol,” Dr Zulfikar, sampling in-charge in district Baramulla said.

With these two deaths, the COVID19 toll in J&K has reached 33. Of these, 29 fatalities have taken place in Kashmir division, while four have taken place in Jammu division. Srinagar has reported the highest number of COVID19 deaths with seven casualties, while district Baramulla is close behind with six deaths.