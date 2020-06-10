2 more COVID19 deaths take toll to 51

Two more people died of COVID19 between Tuesday and Wednesday evening in J&K, taking the death toll here to 51.

An elderly man from Pulwama died late Tuesday evening at SMHS Hospital, a day after he was admitted. Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chaudhary said the patient was 70-years old and was brought from Pulwama with pneumonia on 8 June. “His sample report was received after his death on Tuesday,” he said.

An elderly man from Baramulla, who had been admitted to CD Hospital after testing positive for COVID19 died on Tuesday afternoon. The patient had tested positive at SMHS Hospital on 28 May where he was initially admitted for treatment of cancer. However, the result of swab sample of the patient taken a night before his death was negative, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said. Dr Tak said patients are routinely retested 10-12 days after their first COVID19 positive test.

On Tuesday evening, it could not be clarified whether his death would qualify as a COVID19 death. However, the COVID19 information bulletin issued by J&K Government has added his death as a COVID19 fatality from Baramulla district. The district has recorded 10 COVID19 deaths till date, highest after Srinagar district with 12 deaths.

The total death toll of COVID19 has reached 51 in J&K. In the past one month, since 10 May, 41 deaths have taken place in J&K. Of these, 46 people have died in Kashmir division.

A 27-year old male from Lolab Kupwara is the youngest person to die of COVID19 in J&K.