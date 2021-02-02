2 more deaths, 44 fresh COVID19 cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 1,24,594 on Tuesday while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,938, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 12 cases.

While nine districts did not report any new case, 10 other districts had fresh cases in single digits. At present, there are 668 active cases in the UT, while 1,21,988 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.