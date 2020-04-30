Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 12:34 AM

2 new cases in Pulwama

After verifying the work details of the medical practitioner who tested positive for Covid19 on Tuesday, and two more positive cases today, the authorities in Pulwama today declared four more villages as Red Zones.

The district authorities issued an order declaring Samboora, Karnabal and Alochibagh in Tehsil Kakapora as Red Zone and its adjoining villages Patal Bagh, Bujibagh and Hatiwara as buffer zones.

A resident of Reshipora who runs a medical shop in main market Kakapora had tested positive on Tuesday.

Two more persons have tested positive for the virus. They are from Drabgam village.

Soon after this development the authorities declared the village as red zone and adjoining areas as buffer zone.

The concerned officials have started door to door survey.

