2 policemen, CRPF man among 45 new cases in Jammu

As many as 45 Covid19 cases were detected in Jammu division on Saturday, including one case from Jammu, 14 from Ramban, 4 from Kathua, 12 from Udhampur, 7 from Samba, 5 from Rajouri, 1 from Reasi and 1 from Doda. The civil administration in Kathua with the support from health authorities have decided to intensify their sampling across the district to identify and isolate the infected persons after around 70 positive cases were detected in Kathua since April 18.

“Out of the 70, 19 have recovered and 51 are active cases including four who were tested positive today,” said Deputy Commissioner Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said, “Two policemen have tested positive and the police station Kathua has been locked.”

The DC Kathua said that “All the positive cases in Kathua district are asymptomatic.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Samba, Rajinder Kumar Sambyal, said that seven fresh positive cases have been detected in Samba district including a CRPF personnel.

“The CRPF man has been quarantined in Bantalab Quarantine Centre,” said CMO Samba. In Jammu, one 23 year-old-youth has been tested positive, who is resident of Talab Tillo and he has the travel history of Amritsar, Punjab.

Meanwhile, 13 persons were discharged from Chest Diseases Hospital Jammu after they tested negative in re-sampling.

Officials said that 14 persons including labourers and students tested positive in Ramban, they were already in quarantine.