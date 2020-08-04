Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Pulwama/Kulgam,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 12:43 AM

2 policemen, Panch injured in militant attacks



Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in Wanpora village of Kakpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening, police said.

A police official said that the militants lobbed towards a police party a grenade followed by firing resulting in injuries to two police personnel.









“The injured cops were shifted to a nearby hospital,” he said. They have been identified as head constable Khurshid Ahmad and SPO Ishfaq Ahmad.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and searched launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, in another militant attack, a BJP affiliated Panch was critically injured in Aakhran village of Devsar in Kulgam district this evening. He was identified as Aarif Ahmad Shah.









A police official said that the militants fired at Arif near his residence at Akhran injuring him critically.

He was shifted to emergency Hospital Qazigund and later to GMC Anantnag. A police official said he has firearm injury in neck and abdomen and his condition is critical.

