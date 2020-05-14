Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba, Showkat Dar
Handwara/Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 11:48 PM

2 pregnant women test positive in Kupwara, Pulwama

Representational Pic
A pregnant woman hailing from Reshipora Qaziabad area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district tested positive for COVID 19 on Thursday, a health official said.

The woman was already in isolation ward at COVID19 hospital Sopore.

An official said the woman was admitted a few days back.

“Her cesarean will be carried out soon. She is being provided good diet besides immune boosters,” said Dr Asif Khanday, Block Medical Officer, COVID 19 hospital Sopore.

Meanwhile, officials said the patient who tested positive in Pulwama today is a pregnant lady.

The test of the patient who is a resident of Drabgam village was declared positive in SKIMS Srinagar.

According to an official the lady has no travel history or any contact history.

However the concerned officials have started tracing her contacts.

The pregnant patient has been kept in Covid 19 hospital Pulwama.

While talking to the Greater Kashmir, nodal officer COVID19, Dr. Arshid, said, “We have kept her in isolation and are trying to trace her contacts.”

