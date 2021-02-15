Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:40 AM

2-runs-a-day rail service being restored by Feb end

Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:40 AM
Train services suspended in Kashmir as a ''precautionary measure''
File photo

The railway service in Kashmir which has remained suspended for the last 10 months owing to Covid-19 will be resumed by the end of this month with two runs daily, senior railway officials said.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, a railways official said the Northern Railways has given approval for operating the railway service once a day between Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa. “35 trains have been approved to start operations for Northern Railways Ferozepur division. Out of 35 only one train service from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa has been approved,” the official said. The official said train service in the Valley was likely to be restored after February  25. The approval for operating the train service in the Valley from Northern Railways comes days after Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, wrote a letter to railway officials asserting that train service be restored in the Valley. The Div Com had also asked the Railways to increase the frequency of the train service in days to come.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

When contacted, Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf said all the necessary preparations are being made to start this service. Yousuf said once the train service is restored, “all the Covid-19 guidelines by the government will be followed.”

Railways in Kashmir have suffered losses worth crores due to suspension of train service.

As per railway officials, during normal days, 15 pairs of trains run over the railway line from Banihal to Baramulla and carry almost 30,000 commuters including students and government employees, except one day in a week. The 137-kilometer Banihal-Baramulla railway line has witnessed inclusion of state-of-the-art imported snow-sweepers and cutters to ensure effective clearance of the runway and train tracks during winters.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

The suspension of the train service is causing hardships to commuters who have welcomed the announcement of resumption of the service. “I prefer to travel by train but the disruptions make it very inconvenient for me,” said Muhammad Altaf, a commuter. “While travelling in passenger cabs or buses takes more time due to traffic jams, train service is more convenient for commuting long distances. The decision to resume train service is a welcome move,” the commuter said.

Related News