2 senior officers to oversee COVID containment in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday deployed two senior officers to oversee all Covid containment related work in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The officers are: Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS) and Zubair Ahmad (KAS). They have been asked to be stationed at Jammu and Srinagar respectively.

“In view of the emerging situation due to outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19), the senior officers are hereby deployed with the Health and Medical Education Department for performing COVID containment related work, assigned to them by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department,” reads GAD order No. 415.

As per order, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, shall remain stationed at Jammu to oversee all COVID containment related work at Jammu. Similarly, Zubair Ahmad (KAS), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, shall remain stationed at Srinagar to oversee all COVID containment related work at Kashmir, the order added.

“These officers shall perform their normal functions, in addition to the COVID duties assigned to them, under the overall supervision of the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, with primacy given to COVID containment related work,” the order read.